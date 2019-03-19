The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Bingham University in Nasarawa State, Prof. William Qurix, has charged matriculated students for the 2018/19 academic session to shun drugs and alcoholism.

Qurix gave the charge at the 14th Matriculation Ceremony of 591 students of the university in Karu on Tuesday.

The vice-chancellor said that the university has an environment which allowed for strict monitoring and would not permit students engagement in drugs and alcoholism.

“Drug abuse, smoking, alcoholism, cultism and misuse of social media are some of the negative tendencies which pose daunting challenges to young people today.

“Although, we are in the age where everything goes, however, let me re-affirm that your choice to Bingham University is one of the best things you have done.

“I assure you that Bingham University has what it takes to overcome all the challenges and make you succeed in your various disciplines,” he said.

Qurix, therefore, assured parents that there would be no strike during the period of their children’s stay in the school.

He added that the school in a bid to improve the learning of mass communication had established an FM station in the university while promising to introduce other courses like architectures in the 2019/2020 academic session.

He, however, appealed to the new entrants to make up their minds to see the opportunities the university offered.

“The university apart from striving for excellence is also conscious of the learning environment and also strives to inculcate spiritual values in the students.

“Our expectation is that at the end of graduation, the students will be highly skilled and at the same time they will be God-fearing,” he said.

Similarly, Prof. Sam Tende in a paper presentation entitled: ”Producing Graduates Equipped with Knowledge and Skills in Christ Centred Environment” admonish the students to take God serious alongside their academics.

Tende called on the students to always engage in activities that would improve their dignity while also creating an environment of entrepreneurship to gain skills.

He, therefore, charged the students to acquire entrepreneurship knowledge, skills and attitudes including opportunity recognition, idea creation, operation, creativity and critical thinking.

Tende also called on the students to allow God’s word to be a guiding principle for understanding of the world, attitudes and disposition in all things.

The 591 students were drawn from six faculties of the school such as faculties of Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Humanities, Social and Management Sciences and law.

Others are from the faculty of Science and Technology and College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

