View this post on Instagram

A MUST READ! I got this message and it was an interesting and insightful write-up not entirely sure if it's 100% true but it's a good read and also share… SEX is much more powerful and in some cases dangerous than we know… But I must be clear, even if this write up speaks more to the women it doesn't negate the fact that men are also liable to the word of God, disobedience is disobedience, Sin is Sin…. They are no gender-specific sin! There are always consequences for our actions, that why we all pray for mercy. For those of you who have made this mistake the Bible says ”He whom the Lord has set free, is free indeed' and therefore 'old things are passed away, so there is therefore now no condemnation.