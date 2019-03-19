Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham believes he has all the abilities to play in the Chelsea football club first team when he returns from loan next season.

He is currently on loan at Aston-Villa until the end of the season.

Tammy Abraham has been impressive since joining Aston Villa, he is the leading goal scorer with 21 league goals with three goals behind the division’s top marksman Teemu Pukki of Norwich City.

“As a young kid, I’ve always believed I will play for Chelsea, I always believe that,” Abraham told Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old, who has also had loan spells at Bristol City and Swansea City, has made two Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

Also the same number of international caps he has for England and is aiming to significantly add to that tally.

“That’s the aim going into next season,” Abraham added. “I think I have the ability to do that. I just have to, when I get the opportunity, grab it with two hands.”

Sixth-placed Villa are vying for promotion to the top flight through a Championship playoff spot with eight games to go and host Blackburn Rovers.

