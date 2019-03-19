The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State Chapter, has warned Seyi Makinde, the state Governor-elect, to prepare for art of governance and stop chasing shadows.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The APC urged Makinde to focus more on how to manage the state from May 29, after the completion of the second term of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

It said that Makinde by now was expected to be brainstorming on how to further raise the bar of governance and deliver on his electoral promises.

“By now, the governor-elect should be brainstorming on how to further raise the bar of governance instead of raising unfounded, malicious and mischievous allegations against the incumbent.

“Like the allegation that the incumbent is emptying the state treasury released by his spokesperson, Prince Dotun Oyelade,” the statement read in part.

The party said that Ajimobi’s mandate as governor would lapse on May 28, and he still has responsibilities to perform till his tenure lapses.

It urged Makinde to wait for his turn to govern the state, at which time, he would be at liberty to scrutinise the finances of the state.

The party said it would have ignored the comments of Makinde’s spokesperson but for the sake of the general public who could be misled.

It said that opposition should be based on facts and issues, and not “mudslinging and character assassination.”

“The vituperations credited to Makinde clearly show that the incoming team lacks a good grasp of core governance issues, especially a simple one as the commencement and expiration of an administration,” it said.

The party advised the incoming governor to devote more time to focusing on learning the art of governance.

“We are surprised that the governor-elect did not deem it fit to visit the Sogoye area of Ibadan, the venue of the collapsed building at the weekend.

“If such an incident occurred before the elections, he would have been one of the early callers to the site.

“This is a demonstration of the true nature of the party and its candidate,” it said.

The APC emphasised that the action was a pointer to things to come in the state, wondering if the romance between the people and Makinde had suddenly ended with his electoral victory.

