The delegation of the senior national team of Seychelles, known as Pirates, has landed in Nigeria for Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Super Eagles.

Group leaders Nigeria have already secured their place in the finals.

They will therefore be in the pot for the draw on April 12 at the headquarters of Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo.

The Pirates were long eliminated and have only come to fulfill the fixture.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said in a statement on Tuesday that a 29-man delegation of the Pirates arrived in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

“The delegation arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight, and will be flown to Asaba on Wednesday,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles are also at the same time preparing for a prestige friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Egypt are seven-times champions and record winners of the continent’s most prestigious football diadem.

This match comes up on Tuesday next week, also at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

