The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has granted Alhaji Abdullahi Agwai, Nasarawa South Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), permission to inspect electoral materials used in the Feb. 23 election.

The candidate is challenging the victory of Gov. Umaru Al-Makura as the Senator-elect of the zone as a result of the omission of his party’s logo from the election, NAN reports.

Ruling in the ‘Motion Exparte,’ David Igoh, Chairman of the Tribunal, the directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avail the candidate access to all the materials used in the election.

Earlier, Wanche Christian, Counsel to the petitioner, appealed that the tribunal should compel INEC to allow his client access to all the election materials used to substantiate his claim.

The tribunal had also granted permission to Inusa Ibrahim, Nasarawa North Senatorial Candidate of PDM to inspect the electoral materials.

Similarly, the tribunal had also granted permission to Emmanuel Abari, Zenith Labour Party House of Representatives’ candidate of Awe/Doma/Keana federal constituency permission to inspect materials.

(NAN)

