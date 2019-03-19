29-year-old businesswoman, Chidinma Chikwe, was brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on tuesday over alleged fraud.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 6, 2018, in Ikeja.

Chikwe who resides in Agege, Lagos, is facing charges of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences, but she pleaded not guilty.

Ikhayere said that the defendant obtained the sum from Mrs Elizabeth Nwosu on the context of using it for business and the money was agreed to be returned afterwards. The prosecutor said: “After the defendant collected the money, she was nowhere to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to get her money back proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick her phone calls.

“The case was reported, and the defendant was arrested.”

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while obtaining money under false pretences attracts 15 years’ jail term, according to Section 314.

Following her not guilty plea, Magistrate A.K Dosunmu released the defendant on bail of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 3 for hearing.

NAN

