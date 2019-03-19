Poultry birds numbering 8,845 were roasted in a midnight fire outbreak Jimeta Central Market in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Alhaji Idris Sa’idu, Chairman, Adamawa Branch of the National Chicken Dealers Association, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Yola.

Sa’idu said the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, at about 2 a.m., also destroyed a number of shops.

“We lost about 8,845 birds, including fowls, turkeys, ducks and other domestic birds to the fire outbreak.

“The fire equally destroyed 70 shops and over 100 cages at Jimeta Central Market,” Sa’idu said.

He linked the fire outbreak to a faulty electricity supply.

Dr Muhammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), while confirming the incident, added that no life was lost.

Sulaiman said the agency had carried out damage assessment for possible intervention.

Mu’azu Yola, Head, Poultry Department, Adamawa Ministry of Livestock Production, also confirmed the incident.

