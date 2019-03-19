Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has lamented that many churches in the country have become adulterous bride, cheating shamelessly on Christ.

Freeze, on his twitter page, said many churches were cheating on Christ through prostituting with Mammon and other lifeless idols.

He said the churches were making the worship of money their religion, while becoming slaves to those who own money.

Freeze quoted James 4:4 to bak up his assertion, which said “You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God?

He also quoted Ezekiel 23: 34 to support his points, which said “So you are the opposite of other prostitutes. You pay your lovers instead of their paying you!”

On divorce, Freeze attacked again, saying that “to all you so called Christians. hypocrites, who say divorce is a sin, you have become prisoners of the jail doctrines you have been preaching.”

