Barely a month after giving out N5,000 cash to about 100 residents of Ward ‘A’ in Obalende, Lagos in appreciaton for voting Arewa son to represent them as a councillor at the Ikoyi-Obalende Council, the Majority Leader of the Legislative arm of the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, Sulaiman Jubril Keana has again empowered about 50 elderly people and widows in the area with cash.

Keana doled out N5,000 each to the old people and widows to enable them feed well and also organised medical screening for them to know their state of health.

Ward ‘A’ in Ikoyi-Obalende included Obalende Road, Ajeniya, Odo, Eleshin; Moshalashi, Toyan, Obalende Police Barracks and Ojo Streets.

The event which attracted Obalende residents in their large numbers took place at the Suya junction, Obalende, Lagos.

Important personalities in attendance include Ekemonde Ebun, Mr Gbenga Jacobs, Alhaji Baba Wale Badmus and Alhaji Kola Giwa.

Others were Alhaja Awa Imam; a beneficiary, Iyabo Oshofisan and the APC youth Leader, Muri Saka who stood in for an accident victim, Jamiu Ashimolowo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Keana Stated: “what we are celebrating today was made possible by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who in his usual detribalised leadership supported Arewa Son to be a Councilor at the Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.

“I am now appealing to all the residents of Ward ‘A’ in Ikoyi- Obalende to join me in prayer to Almighty God to continue to bless Asiwaju Bola Tinubu with good health to enable him continue to serve humanity.

.

”Though I was born and raised in Obalende by my parents who hails from Alago tribe in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, North Central, I never believe that could qualify me to be a Councilor in Lagos State, but the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and party leaders in Ikoyi-Obalende made it possible.

“I decided to provide for the old people, widows and other residents because they all trooped out without tribal sentiments on election day to vote for me and I will continue to provide for them,” Keana stated.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the occasion said that they were surprised that Keana of Arewa extractions is now the one feeding them in Lagos.

They praised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his exemplary leadership foresight.

