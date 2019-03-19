By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday set up a 5-Man panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the collapsed three-storey building at Ita Faji area of Lagos Island which killed 20 people, majorly children and wounded 45 others.

Last Wednesday , a three-storey building collapsed at Ita-Faji, with several children and others dead. One of the floors of the building housed a nursery and primary school.

To prevent further occurrence, the state government on Tuesday inaugurated the panel to investigate the cause of the collapsed structure and make appropriate recommendations.

Inaugurating the panel, comprising professionals from the private sector and in the built environment, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, said the term of reference of the panel included to determine the immediate and remote cause of the collapsed building at 63 Massey Street, Ita Faji, Lagos Island.

Ogunleye said the panel was also to proffer remedial measures to stem further building collapse in the future, adding that the panel was also to determine the level of negligence on the part of the developer or owner and the role of the state government.

The commissioner added that the panel was to make recommendation for future efficient service delivery that would halt collapse of buildings in the state.

Ogunleye said the recommendation of the panel would be acted upon as government was determined to stem the tide of collapsed building in the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the panel had two weeks to submit its report to the government for prompt action.

Chairman of the panel, and a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Wasiu Olokunola said the panel would ensure it did a thorough job as the members were capable and verse in the built industry.

