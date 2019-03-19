Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says his administration will expedite action on the actualisation of the production of ethanol Biofuel from cassava and sugarcane.

Bagudu made the statement in Zuru on Tuesday when he paid a thank you homage to the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami over the successful 2019 general elections.

He said the production would be actualised under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the state signed in 2018 with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC).

“The state government will strengthen support to farmers who have engaged in the production of cash crops in commercial quantity such as soya-beans in Zuru emirate,” Bagudu said.

He also acknowledged the unflinching support by the emir and his subjects to President Muhammadu Buhari and the state government, which facilitated the victory of the APC in the 2019 general elections.

In his remarks, the emir appealed to the governor to immediately ensure the construction of the six-kilometre Maga -Gadar Zaima road in view of its state of dilapidation.

“The road affects motorists and commuters adversely,” he said.

Sami called on the people to continue to live in peace and love one another for their betterment and progress of the state.

