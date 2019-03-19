The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Tuesday said it would have been suicidal to ignore the monumental fraud that characterised the Feb. 23 Presidential election and let it go unchallenged by the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said the decision to challenge the outcome of the poll in court was the most civilised way to seek redress.

Obi said this in a statement issued by his Media Office, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The party had on Monday filed a petition against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progress Congress (APC) over the election outcome.

Obi said that the decision to seek redress in court by PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was good, in growing the country’s democracy.

He commended Abubakar for always standing for democracy, which according to him was successfully nurtured by the PDP for 16 years.

Obi said a PDP-led administration conducted one of the most credible elections, and when it lost, seamlessly handed over.

“By challenging the fraud, we have decided to deepen democracy the civilised way, as a party and a people that believe in the rule of law’’.

Obi called on all democrats to remain prayerful and remain focused “knowing that victory is sure to come the way of those who seek justice and fairness.”

