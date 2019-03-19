The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Tuesday said it would have been suicidal to ignore the monumental fraud that characterised the Feb. 23 Presidential election and let it go unchallenged by the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
He said the decision to challenge the outcome of the poll in court was the most civilised way to seek redress.
Obi said this in a statement issued by his Media Office, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The party had on Monday filed a petition against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progress Congress (APC) over the election outcome.
Obi said that the decision to seek redress in court by PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was good, in growing the country’s democracy.
He commended Abubakar for always standing for democracy, which according to him was successfully nurtured by the PDP for 16 years.
Obi said a PDP-led administration conducted one of the most credible elections, and when it lost, seamlessly handed over.
“By challenging the fraud, we have decided to deepen democracy the civilised way, as a party and a people that believe in the rule of law’’.
Obi called on all democrats to remain prayerful and remain focused “knowing that victory is sure to come the way of those who seek justice and fairness.”
Nice.
You guys are adding to your loss.
The foundation of your party signifies FAILURE.
Not until the name is changed and start working up the the ladder you can never win.2023 Nigerians will look for serious party led by youth and discarded the expired souls and your party is.You are all failures of all the time.
Wise Yorubas will pull out.
Another formidable party will start.Fairly refurbished souls will decamp from PDP and APC The fragment remainder of SDP will join.We will shop for individuals to rebrand the party.All of you expired ones will start journey to your abode and your become toothless backing dog like Bode Goerge or the LETTER writer of OWU.There will be excuses.
Gbenga Daniel is out.
Ife son Omisore already found a sourcor.
Agbaje will announce publicly FANI kayode will be born again.
Fayose will ask for forgiveness
There will be realignment and Sowores will come to the main stream.The nearly expired ones will direct and formalise Tinubus the JAGABAN will become man to be visited for consultation on how to move nigeria forward.
South West will be example to follow.
There will be rapid developments.