Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has advised Nigerian youths to shun cultism and drug abuse in order to become responsible citizens.

According to a statement issued by Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Dickson gave the advice on Monday in Yenagoa at an interactive forum with students of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua.

The governor admonished students to indulge only in activities that would justify their parents’ and government’s investment in their education.

He warned that cultism, drug abuse and other anti-social behaviour were capable of truncating their dream for a great future.

Dickson noted that his administration was making investment in the education sector, which he described as the bedrock for sustainable development.

The governor further stated that government was committed to evolving policies that would stand the university out from its peers.

He said: “The curriculum was carefully developed to inculcate entrepreneurship skills in the students and prepare them to be potential employers of labour even before graduation. (NAN)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

