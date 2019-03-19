Prof. Charles Ayo, a former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on creating greater access to quality education in the country during his second term in office.

Ayo gave the advice in Ota on Tuesday.

He said that access to quality education had been the major challenge hindering the country from achieving meaningful development.

“There is the need to declare a state of emergency in the education sector because out-of school children have increased,” he added.

According to Ayo, the high figure of out of school children, particularly in the northern part of the country, could be attributable to the youth restiveness in the region.

The don said that the county’s future appeared bleak except the Federal Government devoted the required attention needed for the education sector to thrive.

Ayo also said that increasing annual budget for education without the requisite change in the peoples’ attitude and mindsets, most importantly on corruption, would not achieve any desirable impact.

The former vice chancellor further said that the only way the Federal Government could drive sustainable development was to make education a central point for national development.

