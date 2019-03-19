The Taraba Government on Tuesday lifted the curfew it imposed on Jalingo to forestall the escalation of the post-election violence that broke out soon after INEC announced the results of the governorship polls.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Darius Ishaku, Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, commended the people for their patience throughout the duration of the curfew, and urged them to remain law abiding.

It quoted Ishaku as directing the security agents to continue their surveillance and patrols to avert any ugly incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a 24-hour curfew was imposed on the state capital when tension enveloped it after the announcement.

It was later reviewed to 14 hours, starting from 4 pm to 6 am daily.

