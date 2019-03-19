Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Government has paid a total of N100 million as counterpart fund for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, disclosed this at a workshop on Health Workforce Registry, held in Benin, the State capital.

He said “the contribution is to enable the state to fully benefit from the BHCPF of the federal government, and will provide responsive, efficient and accessible health care through Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs).”

Osifo further explained that the “State House of Assembly has passed Health Insurance Bill into law, to pave the way for the smooth running of the fund,” even as other provisions for the take-off of the state insurance scheme take shape.

The BHCPF is the fundamental funding provision under the National Health Act, signed in 2014.

States are expected to benefit from the Fund when they meet the requisite criteria, which includes contributing the counterpart fund.

To ensure sustainability and ownership of the BHCPF, the states are expected to co-fund the BHCPF, beginning with an initial N100 million as part-expression of interest to implement the BHCPF.

The states are also required to create state health insurance agencies and state primary health care development boards to serve as channels through which implementation would be monitored.

It would be recalled that Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, recently inaugurated a 17-member Edo State Primary Health Care Board, to deepen the revamp of the state’s primary health care system.

He charged members of the board to support the vision of his administration in delivering quality and affordable health care to the people.

