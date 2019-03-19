Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto, on Tuesday constituted a 6-man transition committee to ensure a smooth transition from the 6th Assembly to the 7th Assembly.

The member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II, Emmanuel Agbaje, (APC), was named head of the the committee.

Other members include of Ojo Asein (APC Owan West), Festus Edughele (APC, Esan South East), Kingsley Ugabi (APC, Etsako East) and Nosayaba Okunbor (APC, Orhionmwon East).

The Speaker also said that the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The present assembly which was inaugurated on 8th of June, 2015, is expected to come to an end on 7th June, 2019.

Meanwhile, the House has adopted a resolution directing the State Civil Service Commission to reinstate Victor Lawani, to enable him complete the mandatory years of service.

The resolution which was adopted during plenary, also directed the commission to pay Lawani all his entitlement from the day he was prematurely retired from service to date.

The adoption of the resolution was sequel to the consideration of the report on a petition by Lawani on his premature retirement from service following the jailbreak at the Children Correctional Center, Ugbekun in 2017.

