Mr Chijioke Egbo, the Desk Officer of Oil Palm Seedlings, Enugu state Ministry of Agriculture, on Tuesday cautioned farmers against early planting of seedlings, following the early rains in the state.

Egbo gave the warning in Enugu, saying that it was risky to cultivate with the early rains.

According to him, it is a risk for any oil palm farmer and other farmers to go into cultivation for the new farming season without having enough rain or water reservoirs in the farm.

He said: “Farmers should not be deceived by the recent rains because planting seedlings with the early rains will be a useless effort.

“Since most Enugu farmers depend on natural rain, farmers should wait until April when rainy season would have set in fully.”

Egbo said that without full rain or water reservoir, planted crops might roast in the ground because of too much heat.

He urged farmers to use the period of waiting for the rain to clear their farmland and engaging in other pre-planting activities before the rains set in.

He called on the government at all levels to create irrigation for farmers to enable them to grow their seedlings and farm all-year round.

“With the help of irrigation, many farmers will no longer be waiting for rainy season before they begin planting,” Egbo said.

