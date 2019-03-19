President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed door meeting with Service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is likely to dwell on the security situation in the country and how to ensure maximum security in states where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting rerun election on Saturday March 23, TVC reports.

Those said to be in the meeting are the Minister of Defence, Brig-General Mansur Dan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen T.Y Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

Others are Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser, Major Gen Babagana Monguno, Director General DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director General, (NIA), Mr. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Saliu Usman and other support staff.

Meeting still in progress as at the time of filing this report.

