With all the challenging roles that comes with motherhood and being a wife, Nollywood movie producer, director and actress Omoni Oboli says she wouldn’t trade this precious gift for anything in the world.

The mom of 3 boys still looks stunning and youthful as if she hasn’t had any kid at all. Omoni is always a sight to behold whenever you come across her.

She wrote:

I have EVERYTHING ❤️❤️❤️

Being a mom is without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to me 😍😍😍 #Love #Family #Sons #Blessed @gozioboli @tobeoboli @chizioboli 😇

Things might be tough, I know…

You are afraid of what tomorrow holds…

You have been sad and crying yourself to sleep…

Listen…weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. ☀️ You will be alright 🤗 ❤️ Always remember that I love you.

