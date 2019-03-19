A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) from going ahead to collate and announce the results of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order while ruling on an exparte application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Governor of Bauchi state, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

INEC had earlier announced that, she would no longer conduct supplementary election in Bauchi state and had made a final decision to continue with the collation of results in the remaining local government area.

Justice Ekwo however, ruled that the exercise should be stopped pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The APC and Abubakar are asking the court for a declaration that INEC cannot review what a collation officer has cancelled.

They are also insisting that INEC, having made a pronouncement for a supplementary election, cannot go back on it.

They further maintained that the powers of the electoral officer, having declared the election inconclusive, could only be upturned by a court.

The court asked the parties to maintain the status quo until the substantive suit was heard and decided on.

The matter was adjourned until March 20 for definite hearing.

