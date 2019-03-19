The Anambra Government says it has completed construction of 80 roads of the 200 road sites across the three senatorial districts in the five years of Gov Willie Obiano’s administration.

Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, Anambra State Commissioner for Works disclosed this on Tuesday in Awka.

The works Commissioner who reviewed road construction since five years of Gov. Willie Obiano’s Government said the state had more than 200 active road sites across the three senatorial districts.

“Anambra currently have more than 200 active road construction sites and as we are completing and commissioning some, we are doing more.

“’At Central Senatorial District; we are working on Orumba/Achala Road, Adazi Ani road, NTA-Nawgu-Ukwulu Road, and Nimo/Abagana road.

“For the South; Oluoghoha road in Ihiala, Umuabuchi road in Uli, Orsumuohu road, Jerome Udorji road Ozubulu, Ezira/Umuomaku, Achina road, St. Peter University/Onneh, and Isuofia road etc.

In the North; we are doing Ogbaru, Ogwuanaocha/Ihiala road with a connecting bridge, Ogwuikpere road, Mmiata/Nzam, Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Otu with 280-metre long bridge and rehabilitation of Aguleri Junction/Anakwu road”, among others.

Ifejiofor explained that 280 metres bridge on Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Otu when completed would be the longest in Anambra.

The commissioner said that the state had sunk in an enormous amount of its resources on road construction.

“Due to the waterlog nature of some communities in Ogbaru, Anambra East and West, we spent more than N25 billion in the construction of a road like Aguleri Uno/Aguleri Otu, he said.

“In spite of the challenges in the provision of quality roads, Gov. Obiano’s administration will complete all the roads in the four Urban towns of Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia before the end of his eight years tenure,” he said.

The Commissioner said Anambra presently has the best network of roads in the South-East zone, and hope to sustain the lead through opening of more roads.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

