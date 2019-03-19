Seychelles winger, Daryl Damo has stated that he and his teammates are looking forward to the Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as they consider the team as a more formidable opposition, owing to the array of stars paraded in the Eagle’s camp.

He said in a chat with Brila Fm: “We are really looking forward to it, especially against Nigeria, looking at the players they have, it will be a huge boost for our morale”.“We are looking to give a very good match against them, we know them briefly after what happened in the first leg, and we know their style of play, how good they are”.“Our main focus on Friday will be to ensure we counter all of their strength”, he concluded.

Although, the Super Eagles of Nigeria has qualified for the 2019 AFCON, but Nigeria coach, Gernor Rohr has strongly stated he would approach the game with perfect concentration, as the fans and all stakeholders has called on him to take it as an avenue to checkmate and solve current and prospective challenges.

The team takes on the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium from 4p.m. on Friday.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

