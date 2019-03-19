The Super Eagles of Nigeria, commenced their training sessions ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final qualifying match today, with all invited players present and all took part in the team’s first training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba ahead of their match against seychelles on Friday.

According to reports on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles, the latest arrivals on Tuesday were Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Leon Balogun, Troost Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidozie Awaziem, Moses Simon and Jamilu Collins.

Others include John Ogu, Etebo Ogenekaro, Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru who arrived later in the day.

It was also reported that Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi and Semi Ajayi were among the first arrivals in the Super Eagles’ camp in Asaba on Monday.

Others in camp were Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi as well as home –based professionals Ikouwem Utin, Ndifreke Effiong and Valentine Ozornwafor.

Technical Adviser Gernor Rohr had called up 23 players for the final AFCON qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt, with Utin and Effiong leaping on the list as a result of injuries to Samuel Kalu and Ola Aina.

The training, which was an open session for both fans and the media, began at about 4:45 p.m. and ended at about 6:30 p.m.

The three-time African champions, Nigeria, have already booked a place in the AFCON holding in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, with the encounter against Seychelles hardly more than an academic exercise.

But the Eagles have spoken of the need to end the qualification series on a high and maintain their reputation while using the game to kick-start preparations for the continental competition.

They take on the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Friday by 4 p. m and then play an international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt on March 26 at the same venue.

