The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Monday, said that the party would not interfere in the leadership elections of the National Assembly.

The chairman made the disclosure in Ibadan.

Some returning members of the Senate and House Representatives in the state had commenced scheming for various leadership positions in the National Assembly.

“Even the president has said that it is the domestic affairs of the National Assembly and that he will not interfere.

“We can’t discourage anyone from contesting but if the party will support anyone it has to be from the national body and so for now, we are not interfering in the process.

“If members feel they are qualified, they can contest; it also depends on whether the party will zone some positions or not,” Oke said.

Oyo State has former Senate leader, Teslim Folarin and Sen. Abdulfatah Buhari as old members of the upper chamber.

Senator-elect, Kola Balogun, is a new member from the state.

