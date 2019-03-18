Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has raised fresh controversy, saying that Jesus Christ cannot help Christians get out of poverty.

Freeze backed an unknown cleric who during his sermon said poverty was not a spiritual thing as being speculated by some Christians, but a socio-economic problem.

Watch video here:

Christianity can NEVER cure poverty. Christ said we would always have the poor. The apostles became poorer following Christ.

If Christ couldn’t help them, he can’t help us all. ◄ 1 Cor 4:11 ►

To this very hour we go hungry and thirsty, we are in rags, we are homeless. pic.twitter.com/KR2onuEukC — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 17, 2019

In his response, Freeze said the cleric’s assertion was correct and went further to give his own interpretation of the Bible.

He said Christianity could never cure poverty because Jesus said the poor would always be in the society.

According to him, the Apostle became poorer by following Christ, saying that if Jesus could not help them, he could not help us also to get out of poverty.

“Christianity can NEVER cure poverty. Christ said we would always have the poor. The apostles became poorer following Christ.

“If Christ couldn’t help them, he can’t help us all,” he said.

He quoted 1 Corinthian 4:11, which said “To this very hour we go hungry and thirsty, we are in rags, we are homeless,” to back his assertion.

