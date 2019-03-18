The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has harped on the need to implement the Presidential Executive Order 5 (EO5).

Onu made the call on Monday in Lagos, during the Stakeholders’ Roundtable on the use of Nigerian software in the financial and banking sub-sector of the economy.

The roundtable was jointly organised by the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and the Computer Warehouse Group (CWG).

He said that there was the need to implement the EO5, so as to improve local content in software applications in the country.

The Minister, represented by Prof. Gloria Elemo, the Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), spoke on the theme: “Adoption and Development of Local Content Technology as Growth Driver for the Nigerian Economy”.

Onu said that the Federal Government was emphasising on local participation in the execution of government contracts, thereby improving local content in national socio-economic development.

According to him, the Presidential Executive Orders series started in May 2017 with Numbers E01, E02; E03 and subsequently EO4, EO5 etc.

“The Executive Orders are with the resolve to reform the administrative and regulatory environment for both private and public sector players.

“Specifically, Executive Order No. 5 was signed by Mr President on February 2, 2018, with focus on the development of local content in Science, Engineering and Technology (SET).

“Mr President directed all MDAs of government to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects.

“This is with the intention to maximising the in-country capacity and capability in all contracts and transactions with SET components, utilising Nigeria human and material resources in the planning and execution of Nigerian projects.

“The Order directed that all procurement entities of the FGN shall give preference to Nigerian companies in the award of contracts for major projects in SET and where local expertise is not available, Nigerian company shall enter into consortium with relevant foreign firms,” he said.

Onu said that specifically, NOTAP played an important role in the implementation of the order.

The minister said that NOTAP had been managing the consortium of firms that must be registered, in compliance with NOTAP Act 2004.

He said that NOTAP had been developing, maintaining and regularly updating the database of Nigerians with expertise in SET and other fields.

According to him, the agency consults with the relevant professional associations/bodies in SET and other fields, including Nigerians in Diaspora organisations.

“Currently, NOTAP is compiling the database of Nigerian experts in SET and other fields through access to a register of government-approved professional bodies and associations in the country and in the diaspora.

“I implore you all to register with NOTAP through your respective professional bodies so as to be recognised as professionals in your chosen fields, eligible and accredited to participate in the nation building.

“Remember that we have no other country to be called our own than Nigeria and it is the resultant of our collective efforts that can make our country great and an investment destination by the international investors.

“I will give my support to achieve the lofty objectives of the Executive Order Number 5 of Mr President in this endeavour.

“I am confident that it would be beneficial to our country, generate wealth, stimulate inclusive growths in the domestic economy and reduce unemployment level,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

