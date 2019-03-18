Sporadic gunshots rend the air, many ran helter and skelter for their lives as Boko Haram terrorists invaded Michika, the administrative headquarters of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Residents have escaped into the bush and surrounding hills and it is feared that scores may have been killed.

Some of the residents told Channels Television that the attackers came into Michika from the Shuwa axis, shooting sporadically, taking everyone by surprise.

A resident who did not want his identity revealed said he was speaking from the top of a hill and he could hear gunshots inside Michika town. He could not state the exact time the attack started as they were too shocked to take note of that.

According to Channels Tv, efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State command, Superintendent of Police Othman Abubakar, but he was unable to answer or return the call.

An attempt to also get the army spokesperson, Col. Sagir Musa, to comment on the incident was not successful as he failed to pick telephone calls put across to him.

