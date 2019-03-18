By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy are meeting the president for the first time since they won the governorship election in Lagos State after defeating Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, Sanwo-Olu, on his twitter page said he was at the State House with Hamzat and had fruitful deliberation with the president.

“Today at the State House, @drobafemihamzat and I had a fruitful meeting with H.E President @MBuhari. We shared our vision #ForAGreaterLagos with him and solicited his support as we prepare for the task ahead of us,” he said on his twitter page.

