The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday expressed confidence that it would win all the governorship supplementary elections scheduled for March 23.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja also insisted that “planned manipulations” of the exercise would be resisted by people of the affected areas.

Ologbondiyan alleged that it was unfortunate the All Progressives Congress (APC) could seek to play the victim when all facts had established that it militarised the recent elections.

He said nevertheless, the PDP was determined to win the supplementary elections in all the states declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

‘In Benue, it is clear that the people have rejected the APC as clearly demonstrated even in the presidential election. Benue state has always been home to the PDP.

“It is incontestable that our party has the largest genuine followership in all the units, wards and local government areas of the state and as such does not need any underhand measure to secure victory in any election in the state.

“Our winning lead of 81,000 votes was validly delivered at the polling units and that reality will humiliate the APC as it cannot be subverted, ” he said.

Ologbondngiya, also said that Rivers had always been home to the PDP since 1999.

He said that “The results of all the elections held in Rivers, including the State House of Assembly, showed that the PDP is in control of the state.”

He added that in Kano, the people of the state were known to be incorruptible and would always elect governors that are acceptable to the ordinary people.

“In Bauchi, the PDP has already been elected and this reality cannot be altered by the APC.

“INEC had already established that the APC compromised its official to declare Tafawa Balewa LGA as inconclusive and had restored the votes that were stolen by the, ” he said.

He said that in Sokoto, the people gave the PDP their mandate, saying the constitution provides for simple majority of votes for a candidate to win.

“The declared results show that our candidate clearly won and that is why our candidate has been mandated to go to the court to seek interpretation of the section of the constitution that deals with the declaration of results,” he noted.

While making reference to Adamawa, he said the APC was merely hallucinating and seeking ways to subvert the process.

” Its despicable resort to using a person who did not participate in the election to seek to use the courts to ambush the election is disgraceful.

