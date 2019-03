Actress, show host and media personality Osas Ajibade pens a heartfelt prayer and encouraging words for women out there.

The mom of one is one strong woman who knows how to hold it down in the face of challenges. Read her post.

Amazing Women!!! Personally, in the last few weeks, I’ve spent time with some AMAZING women! Grateful to know them! God bless all the AMAZING women out there uplifting one another and killing it! #Queens

