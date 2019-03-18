Award winning gospel singer, songwriter and musician teams up with fellow music artiste Mike Abdul and A’dam to release her latest track ”No Alternative”.
Watch the studio session recording below and get the feeling of the song.
Monday, March 18, 2019 2:26 pm
