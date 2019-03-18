Mr Peter Mbucho, (PDP-Akwanga North), the Minority Leader, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, disclosed this on Monday while reading Mbucho’s defection letter during the House proceeding in Lafia.

The speaker congratulated Mbucho for joining the next level train and commended him for his progressive decision.

Mbucho said that he had joined APC to contribute his quota to the development of his constituency, the state and the country at large.

“I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 8, and I have delivered my constituency to APC during the Governorship and state House of Assembly election,” he said.

The former minority leader said that he would continue to use his wealth of experience to add value to the APC-led government at all levels.

The House also received nomination of members of the Nasarawa State Independent National Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and Nasarawa State Local Government Civil Service Commission from Gov.Tanko Al-Makura.

The speaker announced the names as Mr Usman Ibrahim-Galle, Abubakar Yerima and Ayuba Usman-Wandai as members of NASIEC

Abdullahi Umar and Mustapha Aliyu are for the State Local Government Civil Service Commission.

Balarabe-Abdullahi has directed Clerk to the House to communicate to the affected nominees to submit their CV on or before March 22 and to come for their screening on March 25.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

