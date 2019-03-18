Founder of the Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has told the Overseer of Bride Assembly Church, Pastor Moses Alu to apologise to Abuja-based preacher, Pastor Joshua Iginla for attacking him for divorcing his wife over infidelity.

Alu while speaking in a church programme, had said Pastor Iginla was only deceiving his followers, saying “he can bewitch his members but cannot bewitch those who know the Christian faith.”

He said Iginla was not remorseful but only came out to publicly humiliate his wife because she refused to cover up his own sin.

”A Pastor came out in Abuja and said he is making a confession and at the end of the confession, he told his followers that he is divorcing his wife. A Pastor? See the difference between him, Benny Hinn and Oyakhilome.

Moses Alu needs to apologize to both Iginla and his wife for this untaught statement.

Under what spirit do you cancel a divorce, where it is clear that one of the parties is not willing.🙄

I’ll teach this scripturally in 30 minutes.

“Oyakhilome came on air and said the woman desires divorce but he doesn’t want it because the Bible doesn’t permit it. Benny Hinn also said he agrees with his wife regarding her grievance but he is praying and asking people to help him talk to his wife, that she should change her mind because the Bible will not allow him divorce his wife.

“Listen Iginla, go back and reconcile with your wife, and to start with Iginla, you were not confessing. That was no confession. There was no posture of a contrite spirit. There was no posture of a repentant heart. You were moving from left to right in the same way you preach sermons. You cannot put up same posture when you want to make a confession of a sin you have committed. You can bewitch your members but you cannot bewitch those of us who know the Christian faith,” he said.

Reacting to this, Freeze said Alu needed to apologize to both Iginla and his wife for this untaught statement.

“Under what spirit do you cancel a divorce, where it is clear that one of the parties is not willing?” He asked.

