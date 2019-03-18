A recent report showed that over 60 per cent of Chinese children and teens do not get adequate sleep, which can put their health at risk, according to Monday’s China Daily.

School homework and the use of electronic devices are major causes of their inadequate sleep, said the report, which was released by the Chinese Sleep Research Society.

Nearly 63 per cent of Chinese youths, ages six to 17 sleep less than eight hours a day, according to the report.

Among 13 to 17-year-olds, the rate is over 81 per cent.

The report was based on a survey conducted at the end of 2018 and in January.

The survey covered nearly 70,000 children and teens ages six to 17 across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The report found that the heavy school homework load and the popularisation of electronic devices were the two top causes for inadequate sleep.

From Monday to Thursday, 8.4 per cent of the group would still be busy with their homework after 11.00 p.m.

Over 41 per cent of children and teenagers, who sleep too little, use electronic devices such as computer tablets and mobile phones, the survey found.

Similarly, youths, whose parents use smartphones in front of them, are more likely to have less sleep.

Other factors, such as noise and light pollution, contributed to the problem, the report said. (Xinhua/NAN)

