With boobs and lips popping, Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, media personality, business woman and actress Ifu Ennada will give you a run for your money in this blue one strap and ruffled other hand dress.

Ifu stepped out for an event and we can’t take our eyes off her, i’m sure you’re trippin too. See her other poses in same outfit below.

