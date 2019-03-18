Nigerian Hip-hop artiste, Panshak Zamani aka Ice Prince Sunday night thrilled fun seekers with an exciting performance at a food expo in Abuja.

Hundreds of Abuja residents trooped out in their numbers to attend the event tagged ‘Colors Food’ at River Plate Park in Wuse 2.

The event also featured display of foods, drinks, music, fashion and dance performances.

The crooner performed his popular afrobeat hit, ‘Oleku’ alongside some of his other popular songs and got the crowd surging towards him, and chorusing the lyrics of the songs.

Zamani while performing, introduced some upcoming artists, urging fans to look forward to the release of their songs.

Kwaghdoo Nyagba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Food Expo, said that she was excited at the turn-out of Abuja residents.

She said that she had to ensure an artist performed to help boost the confidence of her clients and revellers across the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last edition of the event slated for Dec 2, left fun seekers disappointed as Innocent Idibia, a.k.a Tu Face did not perform.

Nyagba said that she was glad Ice Prince gave a superb performance.

“ The cheer from the crowd has further encouraged me to try as much as possible to invite an artist to perform during the next food expo.

“The invitation of an artist to perform at food expo has always helped with the growth of my business as people look forward to the fun-thrilled night,” she said. (NAN)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

