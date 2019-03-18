Barely 24 hours after he announced he was quitting partisan politics, a former governor of Ogun, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday said that he was considering joining the ruling All Progressive Congress. (APC).

Daniel told newsmen shortly after meeting with his political loyalists at his private residence at the Aseludero Court in Sagamu, Ogun.

Daniel had on Saturday resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he was quitting politics.

The former governor had in a March 14 letter to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, announced his decision to quit partisan politics.

Daniel who had served as the Director-General of the campaign team of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the PDP in the February 23 presidential election, had hinged his decision on “personal” reasons.

He had also supported the Ogun APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Daniel’s loyalists at a meeting with him on Sunday, however, kicked against his decision to quit politics.

Led by his Special Assistant on Youth, Ifedayo Kayode, the supporters had asked him to lead them to the APC instead of quitting politics, hinging their request on the fact that they had worked towards the emergence of Abiodun as the Ogun governor-elect.

Earlier, Daniel at the meeting had officially announced to his supporters that he had completed his assignment regarding Ogun and Nigerian politics and had decided to quit “when the ovation is loudest’.

In his reaction after the meeting, Daniel told newsmen that his people have spoken and that he had nothing else to say.

“Basically, they said I could resign from PDP.

“They said I must lead them to APC and also said I cannot retire from politics, that is the summary of what I heard,” he said.

When asked on the next line of action, Daniel said; “now, I have to take a look at it”.

“What else can I say? My people have spoken,” he said.

