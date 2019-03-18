An army spokesman has confirmed the killing of Col. Mohammed Barack, the Garrison Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army in Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi,

Unidentified gunmen killed the officer on Sunday. It was not clear whether he was killed by bandits or assassins.

Barack, who was riding a power bike, was shot on Jos-Bauchi highway Road, while returning from Kaduna. The officer hailed from Kano State.

The spokesperson of 33 Artillery Brigade, Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, confirmed the shooting.

“Yes, it’s true,” he said

“Investigation is ongoing, I will get back to you when the finding is out. Let me communicate with my Commander, I will get back to you.” he said.

