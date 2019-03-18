The Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), a socio-political group has urged Nigerians to support the second term mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari, following his victory at the recent presidential election.

Mr Godwin Onwusi, ZBM’s Secretary for the South-East, made the call in statement titled: “Obi: Blame Card Reader Not Buhari” which was made available to newsmen in Enugu, on Monday.

Onwusi called on Mr Peter Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not to blame Buhari or the Independent Nattional Electoral Commission (INEC), but the card reader.

He said that the card reader innovation in the electoral process had made rigging at collation centers cumbersome for unpopular candidates.

He said that the fraud and violence being alleged by Obi and the PDP were not enough to discredit the result of the general elections.

“We call on all those who never believed in the re-election of the president to come terms with the truism that the 2019 Presidential Election had come and gone.

“We believe that as a matter of national importance, we should join hands to move the country forward as the president commences his second tenure,” he said.

He said that Buhari’s uncommon candour, obedience to the rule of law and the fundamental ethics of democracy had endeared him to Nigerians.

The ZBM’s Secretary further said that Buhari had embarked on several people-oriented projects that were neglected by previous administrations.

He listed the construction of 5,000 kilometres of federal roads, 5,000 kilometres of Standard Gauge Rail lines, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity and self-sufficiency in food production as some of the projects.

“These qualities and achievements have made the president to enjoy uncommon support from Nigerians across the country,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

