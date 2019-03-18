The Governor of Zamfara state, Abdula’ziz Yari has presented a budget of N135.32 billion for the 2019 fiscal to the state Assembly for approval.

He disclosed that N62.71 billion was proposed for recurrent expenditure while N72.61 billion was budgeted for capital expenditure.

According to Yari; the N72.61 billion allocated for Capital Expenditure will be invested in agriculture, livestock, forestry, manufacturing, power supply, transport, commerce, cooperatives and finance, as livestock takes N570 million; Forestry, N160 million; Fisheries, N85 million, while Commerce, Cooperatives and Finance was allocated N125 million.

The governor explained that Transport sector was allocated N15.38 billion, Agricultural, N3.45 billion; Power Supply, N2.55 billion; Manufacturing, N1.13 billion.

He said that the Social Service Sector was allocated N22.96 billion, representing 32%, with education getting the highest allocation of N11.170 billion.

”This is followed by Health with N8,450,000,000.00, Information with N1,645,000,000.00, Youth with N830,000,000.00 and Social Welfare with N865,000,000.00,” he said.

He added that the Environment Sector would receive N16.59 billion, representing 23% of the budget size.

However, he went further by expressing his happiness with the members of the House, and also thanked them for their support, encouragement, understanding and cooperation throughout his tenure.

He said:

”This hallowed chamber is indeed the backbone of our success.

”I therefore commend your contributions to the general success of our administration from

inception to date.”

He also thanked people of the state, saying:

”I cannot thank you enough for your immense support, cooperation and understanding that enabled us to fulfill most of our campaign promises, especially during the turbulent times in the history of our state.

”I deeply appreciate your prayers, patience, and understanding throughout our moments of trial.

”This cooperation from you has remained our source of hope and strength.

”I wish to call on the entire people of our state to extend their legendary support and cooperation to the incoming administration which is going to be a government of continuity so that it will succeed the same way this administration had succeeded.”

(NAN)

