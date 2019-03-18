The three-month long GOtv “Top Up” Campaign has entered its final phase and will end on 15 April.

The campaign, launched by MultiChoice on 15 January, gives subscribers on GOtv Plus, GOtv Value, and GOtv Lite package the opportunity of getting an upgrade to GOtv Max by paying a reduced fee of N2,500 instead of N3,200, while GOtv ‘tops up’ with N700. The outstanding one month provides an opportunity for customers on lower GOtv packages to renew their subscription by paying N2,500.

The upgrade will give customers access to a wide range of exciting contents on GOtv MAX. This includes football matches of the La Liga, Serie A, Emirates FA Cup, select matches of the Premier League and UFC; the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. It also gives access to entertainment content on BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2, CBS Reality,

Also available for viewing are the critically acclaimed telenovela, Ajoche, and thrilling comedy series, Flatmates and The Johnsons, which debuts on GOtv this month on Africa Magic.

Speaking further on this mouthwatering offer, MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho says: “We are a frontline video entertainment company and our customers’ desires are at the core of the quality of content we have on GOtv. This explains why we don’t want them to miss out on it. So, I suggest they hurry and take advantage of the GOtv ‘Top Up’ offer.”

