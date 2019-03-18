A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Monday ordered that a 30-year-old bricklayer, Abdulrazak Dahiru, accused of raping a housewife, be remanded in prison.

The police charged Dahiru, who lives at Dorayi Unguwar Amare Quarters Kano, is charged with three counts of criminal trespass, rape and armed robbery.

Senior Magistrate Fauziyya She-She, gave the order after Dahiru pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She-She adjourned the matter until March 27, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Muhammad Bakori, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan 25, at about noon at Dorayi Unguwar Amare Quarters Kano.

Bakori alleged that the defendant, armed with a knife and a rope, trespassed into the victim’s house after her husband traveled.

He said that the defendant attacked the housewife with the knife, covered her mouth and raped her.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused also stole an Itel cellphone valued at N20,000, one memory card and some money.

Bakori said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 343, 283, and 298 of robbery and firearms (special provision) ACT CAP Rill LFN 2004 as amended.

