Renowned Nigerian singer and music minister, Bisola Bisuga of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, will be ministering in FCT Abuja at a Praise Service on Sunday March 31.

Ms. Bisuga who has ministered locally and internationally including at the RCCG Holy Ghost Service will join other worshippers at the praise night themed “Arise & Praise”.

Other gospel ministers and choirs expected to grace the praise night includes FCT Province 6 Mass Choir, John Donald, Kwali-Abaji Zonal Choir, Kuje-Gwagwalada-Dabi Zonal Choir, Young Adult Choir amongst others.

The Praise night and Communion Service will begin at 3pm with the host Pastor Nosa Ukponmwan saying, “Everyone is invited to celebrate and give thanks in the presence of God.”

Admission to the programme is free. “We urge everyone from within and outside Abuja to grace this praise service. The Holy Spirit is going to fill the lives of everyone at number 5, Redemption Avenue, King’s House, Provincial Headquarters behind FRSC office, Gwagwalada, Abuja,” invites Pastor Wole Akanle, Choir Coordinator of Province 6.

