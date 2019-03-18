The Apapa Customs Command said on Monday in Lagos that it generated N60.1 billion between January and February, 2019.

The outgoing Area Controller of the command, Bashir Abubakar, made this known at a ceremony to hand over the command to the new controller, Mohammed Abba-Kura.

Abubakar explained the amount was generated even when the command was yet to receive official communication on its revenue target for the Fiscal Year 2019.

He said the 2018 target for the command was N426.1 bn, representing a monthly target of N35.5 bn.

The outgoing area controller, who has been elevated to the rank of Acting Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, said that the generation of such amount between January and February was made possible in spite of the lull in business activities due to the 2019 elections.

He said that in enforcing compliance, the command seized 24 containers of tomato paste and vegetable oil with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N200.8 million between Jan. 1 and March 14.

He added that at the export seat, the command was able to build an increased level of compliance in documentation.

Abubakar maintained that within the period under review, the seat recorded exports with Free On Board (FOB) value of $2.5 million

“To our esteemed stakeholders, I appeal for willful compliance with all extant laws guiding the import/export processes.

“Doing that will guarantee a seamless clearance process and timely release of cargo in line with the Ease of Doing Business mandate of the Federal Government.

“At this juncture, let me introduce to you another controller, who is also known for his professionalism and leadership prowess transferred to take over from where I stopped.

“He is Comptroller Mohammed Abba-Kura, who before now, was the Comptroller in charge of Post Clearance Audit (PCA) Zone A, Lagos,” Abubakar said.

He urged officers and men of the command to give Abba-Kura all the support and collaboration he would need to keep the Apapa Area Command in its position as a lead and pilot command known for excellence.

The outgoing area controller said that the Apapa customs command always recorded the highest collection of revenue in the service.

He, therefore, urged the officers of the command to continue to build on the successes already achieved in the area.

Abubakar commended the management of NCS at the national level for creating an atmosphere conducive for the success so far achieved.

Abba-Kura congratulated the outgoing controller for his elevation, saying that his dedication and hard-work earned him the promotion.

“I want to give the assurance that the foundation you have laid, I will continue from there.

“Officers have tried but there is need for them to redouble their efforts and the command will do the needful to assist everyone to excel in his or her duties to generate more revenue and suppress smuggling,” Abba-Kura said.

He promised to ensure that officers received training for seamless operations and more revenue generation.

