The Anambra State Government on Monday said it would commence checks on indiscrimination citing of gas stations across the state to save lives and properties of the citizens.

Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Anambra Commissioner for Lands disclosed this on Monday in Awka.

According to him, part of the enforcement will be separation of gas plants from petrol stations to reduce explosion.

“The indiscriminate sitting of gas plant in petrol stations in the state is on the increase. This need to be checked to reduce the rate of explosions in filling stations across the state,” he said.

Onukwuba said that the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano was particularly worried over the rate at which gas plants and filling stations co-exist in the state.

He said that citing of gas plants inside filling stations could pose a great danger of fire out breaks.

He, therefore, urged all filling station proprietors to adhere to the directive or face the full wrath of the law.

The commissioner also called on some property developers who had encroached into government reserved areas, to stop forthwith as the Ministry of Lands would continue to sanction defaulters.

On solid waste disposal, he said the state government had transformed the State Waste Management Agency to work effectively, saying that before the end of Gov. Obiano’s second term, all slums in the state would have been upgraded with infrastructure.

