At least 20 Malian Soldiers have been killed and 20 others missing after an attack on a Military checkpoint, the FSP opposition movement said on Monday.

The attack on Sunday, which was also confirmed by the military and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minusma), also left several people injured.

The military did not give a casualty figure, but said that the attack in the village of Dioura in Southern-central Mali had been conducted by “terrorist groups’’ led by a former army colonel who defected some time ago.

It however did not give further details.

Mali has been volatile since separatist rebel groups, and later al-Qaeda-associated militants, took control of its northern region in the wake of a 2012 military coup.

