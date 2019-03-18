A thirteen-year-old girl has been arrested near Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State, with an Improvised Explosive Device strapped to her body.

Although she was said to have collapsed around Assembly Quarters near the barracks, upon interrogation, she managed to identify herself as Zara, Channels Television reports.

According to her, four of them had been brought into the area from Banki, in Bama Local Government Area for the suicide mission.

The four others were reportedly taken away in a car to another part of the city for their own mission.

Thereafter, the panicking residents called the attention of Civilian JTF operatives and the army who arrested the famished girl and cordoned off the area.

Residents were then ordered to remain indoors until the security breach is brought under control.

Officials of the Anti-bomb Squad are currently being awaited as military operatives keep the girl in protective custody.

