The Commander, Command Army Records, Brig. Gen. Elvis Njoku, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to attaining greater heights in maintaining security in the nation.

Njoku gave the assurance at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) celebration, held at the Parade Ground, Chari-Maigumeri Barracks, Command Army Records (CAR) Lokoja on Saturday.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his immense support to the command, the dynamic leadership and guidance he had provided.

”I wish to assure the Chief of Army Staff of our commitment to work harder to attain greater heights in our primary mandate of managing the records of NA personnel as well as the task of maintain the security of Kogi State,” Njoku said.

He said that WASA was first celebrated around 1918 in Lokoja, when soldiers of the Royal West African Frontier Forces returned from the Cameroon Campaign.

”It is believed that the first WASA took place here in Lokoja, being the seat of government and the first capital city of Nigeria.

”WASA provides a forum for officers, soldiers and their families to interact and socialise wilh friends and acquaintances outside official duties.

”It is also an avenue for the barrack community to showcase the rich and diverse cultures of the country,” Njoku said.

In his remarks, Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, commended the Army for the good job it is doing across Kogi and the nation at large.

Bello said that the programme would further foster unity between the army, its sister agencies and the society in general.

”Security is one of the key areas our government has performed very well, it could not have happened without the assistance of the security agencies, top of which is the Nigerian Army.

”So, there has been a partnership and synergy to ensure security of our people. I want Kogi people to keep supporting our security agencies,” he said.

He, however, urged army to be civil with the people of Nigeria in the discharge of their duty.

Earlier, the Army Public Relation Officer, CAR, Major Jaafaru Mohammed, said WASA was customarily observed to mark the end of the training year and usher in a new year.

NAN reports that the colourful event featured tug of war, dances by cultural groups (Yoruba, Igala, Ebira, Igbo, NYSC members, as well as presentation of gifts and awards to distinguished soldiers and guests.

Heads of security agencies in the state and captains of industry were among the dignitaries that attended the occasion. (NAN)

